Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Continues hot streak Friday
Nunez went 2-for-5 with a solo homer Friday against the White Sox.
Nunez smashed his third homer since joining the Red Sox to tie the game at two in a game the Red Sox would go on to win. He's been on fire since being acquired from the Giants, collecting 15 hits and three homers in just seven games, and fantasy owners should continue to take advantage of this hot streak.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Drives in four Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Drives in two more runs Monday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Shines again Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Gets on base three times•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Starts Friday in Red Sox debut•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Ticketed for full-time role•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...