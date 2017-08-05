Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Continues hot streak Friday

Nunez went 2-for-5 with a solo homer Friday against the White Sox.

Nunez smashed his third homer since joining the Red Sox to tie the game at two in a game the Red Sox would go on to win. He's been on fire since being acquired from the Giants, collecting 15 hits and three homers in just seven games, and fantasy owners should continue to take advantage of this hot streak.

