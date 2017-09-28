Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Could play this weekend

Nunez (knee) was able to run sprints in the outfield prior to Thursday's game, and could be back in action within the coming days, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

There still isn't any sort of definitive plan for Nunez, as it appears that the club wants to see how he will react to running sprints in consecutive days, but realistically, he may not return before the beginning of the playoffs. The infielder tweaked a pre-existing knee injury during Monday's game, and will have to go through a couple more intensive workouts in order to prove that he's fully ready to head back out onto the field before manager John Farrell puts him back in the lineup.