Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Could return Wednesday
Nunez (hamstring) could return Wednesday against Baltimore, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Initial reports when Nunez left last Wednesday's game with hamstring tightness suggested that Tuesday could be his target return date. It appears that he's at least a day behind that schedule, and potentially more, with manager Alex Cora stating that the team wouldn't be concerned if he didn't return before the start of the postseason.
