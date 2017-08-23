Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Could see starts in LF down stretch

Nunez could be an option in left field when Dustin Pedroia (knee) returns from the DL, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

This is by no means surprising, given Nunez's versatility, but it's good to hear manager John Farrell acknowledge that Nunez will still get plenty of opportunities even when Pedroia returns. Jackie Bradley is out indefinitely with a thumb injury, so the Red Sox have a need in the outfield. He is hitting .330/.356/.557 with five home runs and three steals in 101 plate appearances since getting dealt to Boston from San Francisco.