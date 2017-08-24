Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Cranks 10th homer Wednesday
Nunez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-1 win over Cleveland.
The super-utility player now has six homers in 22 games with Boston and 10 on the season, and if he maintains that power pace through the rest of the season, Nunez has an outside shot at matching or topping last year's career high of 16.
