Nunez is not in the lineup against Baltimore on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Nunez will receive a breather following nine straight starts as Brock Holt slides over to second and Tzu-Wei Lin draws another start at short. Over 12 appearances this season, Nunez is hitting .271/.314/.500 with two home runs and six RBI.

