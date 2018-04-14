Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Day off against Orioles
Nunez is not in the lineup against Baltimore on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Nunez will receive a breather following nine straight starts as Brock Holt slides over to second and Tzu-Wei Lin draws another start at short. Over 12 appearances this season, Nunez is hitting .271/.314/.500 with two home runs and six RBI.
