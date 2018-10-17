Nunez exited Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday with an ankle injury, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Nunez appeared to twist his ankle fielding a grounder during the first inning, but remained in until the fourth inning when Rafael Devers pinch ran for him after reaching on an infield single. Moving laterally was the issue for Nunez, which naturally presents a problem when playing third base. Devers is expected to grab the start Wednesday in Game 4 against Houston right-hander Charlie Morton.