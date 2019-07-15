Nunez was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Monday.

The move may be somewhat unexpected, but it's hard to say it wasn't deserved. Nunez's .265/.289/.388 slash line last season was poor enough, but he hit a new low this season, posting a .228/.243/.305 slash line. He could still provide fantasy owners a handful of steals if he lands with a team that gives him regular playing time, but his bat may have deteriorated to the point where that's unlikely. Sam Travis was called up in a corresponding move.

