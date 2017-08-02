Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Drives in four Tuesday

Nunez went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI in Tuesday's wild 12-10 win over Cleveland.

While Nunez was having a good season in San Francisco, he's been almost unstoppable since joining a pennant race in Boston, slashing .500/.542/.955 with six extra-base hits (four doubles, two homers) and nine RBI in five games. He'll cool down eventually, but expect him to remain a fixture near the top of the Red Sox lineup down the stretch.

