Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Drives in two more runs Monday

Nunez went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a stolen base during Monday's win over Cleveland.

Everything has gone right for Nunez since joining the Red Sox, and he projects to continue moving the fantasy needle hitting in the heart of the lineup. His current pace is obviously unsustainable, but his cross-category profile should keep him relevant in the majority of settings moving forward.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast