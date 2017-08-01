Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Drives in two more runs Monday
Nunez went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a stolen base during Monday's win over Cleveland.
Everything has gone right for Nunez since joining the Red Sox, and he projects to continue moving the fantasy needle hitting in the heart of the lineup. His current pace is obviously unsustainable, but his cross-category profile should keep him relevant in the majority of settings moving forward.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Shines again Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Gets on base three times•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Starts Friday in Red Sox debut•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Ticketed for full-time role•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: On his way to Boston•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Drives in two Saturday•
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...