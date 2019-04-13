Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Drives in two
Nunez went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's 6-4 win over Baltimore.
Nunez knocked home a run in the fourth inning on a single, and he tacked on an insurance run in the eighth on an infield single. The 31-year-old infielder has struggled mightily through the first few weeks of the 2019 season, although his most recent performance could be just what he needs to turn things around at the plate. Friday marked Nunez's first multi-hit game of the year.
