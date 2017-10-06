Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Dropped from ALDS roster

Nunez (knee) was officially removed from the Red Sox's ALDS roster Thursday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Nunez went down with an ugly knee injury in the first inning of Thursday's game against the Astros. Though he's technically still able to be re-added to roster if the Red Sox make the World Series, this injury should effectively end the 30-year-old's season. Chris Young was added to the active roster in Nunez's place.