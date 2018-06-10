Nunez is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Nunez had started Boston's previous eight games and has gone 2-for-14 over the last four contests, so manager Alex Cora decided it was a good time to give the infielder a break. With Nunez on the bench for the afternoon, Brock Holt will enter the lineup at second base and bat sixth.

More News
Our Latest Stories