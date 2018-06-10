Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Excluded from lineup Sunday
Nunez is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Nunez had started Boston's previous eight games and has gone 2-for-14 over the last four contests, so manager Alex Cora decided it was a good time to give the infielder a break. With Nunez on the bench for the afternoon, Brock Holt will enter the lineup at second base and bat sixth.
