Nunez picked up his $5 million option with the Red Sox for 2019 on Thursday, Jason Mastrodonato of The Boston Herald reports.

As expected, Nunez will be back in action for Boston next season after helping the club win the World Series this past month. Across eight postseason games, he went 5-for-26 with one home run and four RBI. In the regular season he hit .265 with a .677 OPS and 44 RBI in 127 games. Look for him to remain in a utility infielder role next year.