Manager Alex Cora said Nunez (hamstring) will serve as the designated hitter for Friday's series opener and man third base Sunday against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Nunez was withheld from the starting lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Orioles, and this announcement likely rules him out for Game 2 as well. The infielder has been sidelined with hamstring tightness since Sept. 19.