Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Feels great after simulated game
Nunez (knee) said his simulated game Monday went great, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
This is encouraging news, as Nunez said he "didn't feel anything" in his knee while swinging the bat or getting out of the box during his simulated contest. While the Red Sox still haven't confirmed his status for the ALDS, it sounds like he's trending in the right direction.
