Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Filling in for Pedroia

Nunez is expected to get the bulk of playing time at second base while Dustin Pedroia (knee) is sidelined, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports. He went 1-for-5 with two runs scored while batting leadoff in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Yankees.

The Red Sox placed Pedroia on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, a situation that solves a problem for Boston: how to keep both Nunez and Rafael Devers in the lineup. Nunez will fill in for Pedroia at second base without removing the potentially powerful bat of Devers, who is playing regularly at third base. Nunez has hit safely in 11 of 13 games played since being acquired by the Red Sox and needs to be in the lineup every day.