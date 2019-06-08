Nunez started at designated hitter Friday and went 0-for-4 in a 5-1 loss to the Rays.

Nunez got the call at DH with J.D. Martinez (back) unavailable after being removed from Thursday's game due to spasms. Nunez entered the game on a good run, having hit .462 (12-for-26) over the nine previous games, but he wasn't the only batter to scuffle against Tampa Bay right-hander Yonny Chirinos.