Nunez started at third base and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Nunez got the call at third base in Boston's first game since it placed Rafael Devers (shoulder) on the 10-day disabled list. The Red Sox called up Tzu-Wei Lin, who can play third in Devers' absence, but Nunez is expected to be the primary starter at the hot corner.