Nunez entered Wednesday's game after Dustin Pedroia re-injured his left knee. Nunez went hitless in three at-bats.

Nunez is the lone utility infielder on the roster after Boston placed Brock Holt (eye) on the injured list. The 31-year-old is a minus-23 in Defensive Runs Saved over 1,078.2 innings during his career at second base, so expect the Red Sox to make a move before Friday's game in Tampa if Pedroia lands on the IL. Tzu-Wei Lin and Michael Chavis are the options available at Triple-A Pawtucket.

