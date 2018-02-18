Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Freed of restrictions in spring

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Nunez (knee) is healthy and will face no restrictions in spring training, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Nunez, who officially re-signed with the Red Sox on a one-year contract Sunday that also includes a player option for 2019, passed his physical Thursday and was able to go through a workout Friday, according to Scott Lauber of ESPN.com. During that session, general manager Dave Dombrowski said Nunez allayed any concerns the organization had about the health of his knee, which he injured in the postseason and was later diagnosed with a strained PCL. Nunez is expected to receive extended bats in spring training as the Red Sox prepare him for an everyday role at second base to begin the season with Dustin Pedroia (knee) likely out until late May.