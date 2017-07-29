Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Gets on base three times

Nunez went 2-for-3 with a walk in his debut for the Red Sox during a 4-2 loss to the Royals.

Nunez served as the team's designated hitter Friday but is expected to get at-bats all over the field. Manager John Farrell told Tim Britton of the Providence Journal that Nunez will start getting reps at first base, in addition to his experience at the other three infield spots and outfield corners.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast