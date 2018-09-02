Nunez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.

Nunez broke a scoreless tie when he led off the fifth inning with the home run, his 10th of the season and third over the last five games. He's put together a nice run at the plate, hitting .304/.322/.504 with four homers, three triples, five doubles and 16 RBI since July 27. He's hit so well that manager Alex Cora is considering Nunez as the primary third baseman even when the injured Rafael Devers (hamstring) returns, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

