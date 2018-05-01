Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Heads to bench Tuesday
Nunez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Nunez has collected hits in each of the previous three games, but he'll head to the bench for a breather after starting seven straight games. In his place, Tzu-Wei Lin will start at second base and hit ninth.
