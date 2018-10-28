Nunez is not in the lineup for Game 5 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Sunday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Nunez is 3-for-10 with a three-run homer in the World Series, but even with a lefty on the bump for Los Angeles, he'll head to the bench for a night off. Perhaps his nagging injuries are in play for his absence, though they likely aren't a big issue given the gravity of the situation and the fact that he started in Game 4. Rafael Devers will start at third base in his place.