Nunez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With the Red Sox no-hit by Sean Manaea a night earlier and scheduled to head back east following Sunday's day game, Nunez will be one of multiple key regulars held out for rest purposes in the series finale. Brock Holt will pick up a start at the keystone in place of Nunez and hit seventh.

