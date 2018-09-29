Nunez went 0-for-4 in Friday's loss to the Yankees.

Nunez made his return to the lineup after missing eight games with a hamstring injury. He served as the designated hitter Friday while Rafael Devers started at third base. Manager Alex Cora will likely want to see Nunez in the field this weekend, as the manager continues to evaluate which of the two will be the primary starter at third base during the postseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories