Nunez went 2-for-4 with a strikeout, one home run, one run scored and two RBI Thursday against the Rays.

Kevin Kiermaier and Denard Span misplayed a weakly hit flyball to center field, which gifted Nunez with an inside-the-park home run in the top of the second inning. That play was the basis of the majority of Nunez's production, with his only other hit on the day being a single. He should continue to see regular at-bats so long as Dustin Pedroia remains out of the lineup due to injury, with most of his fantasy value coming from stolen bases.

