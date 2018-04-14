Nunez went 2-for-4 in Friday's win over the visiting Orioles, smashing a three-run homer and recording a single and walk.

Nunez took Chris Tillman deep in the first, breaking a 1-1 tie. The home run was the second on the year for Nunez, to go along with six RBI, nine runs and five doubles in 12 games. The utility man has found his way into all but one game so far this season, and he's expected to continue seeing plenty of playing time with Dustin Pedroia and Xander Bogaerts out with injuries. The 30-year-old hits for a solid average and gets on base (.313 average and .341 on-base percentage last year), which certainly helps to keep him in the lineup.