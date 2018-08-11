Nunez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

Nunez's blast opened the scoring in the fifth inning off of Jimmy Yacabonis. He now has seven homers on the year. It's been a poor season overall at the plate for Nunez, as his 77 wRC+ would be the lowest figure of his nine-season career. He's also stolen just six bags after swiping a combined 64 over the last two seasons.