Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Homers in Sunday win
Nunez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's win over the White Sox.
Nunez now boasts an incredible .400/.429/.800 slash line with four homers, 12 RBI and six runs through nine games with the Red Sox. He's going to slow down -- especially in the power department -- at some point, but the veteran's positional versatility and cross-category production should enable him to remain a solid fantasy asset.
