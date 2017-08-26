Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: In Saturday's lineup
Nunez (wrist) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.
Nunez won't miss any time after leaving Friday's contest following a collision with Manny Machado. The 30-year-old will hit atop the order yet again while manning the keystone for Saturday's affair. Since joining the Red Sox on July 28, Nunez is hitting .336/.366/.570 with six home runs and 20 RBI.
