Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Knee feels 'fine' after spring debut
Nunez said he felt fine after making his Grapefruit League debut Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Nunez was scheduled to appear in Wednesday's spring game, but wet field conditions prompted the Red Sox to play it safe and postpone his debut by a day. He ended up playing four innings at second base Thursday, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout. Most importantly, he reported no issues with his knee in his first game action since spraining his PCL in last year's ALDS. Despite entering camp behind his teammates after signing in mid-February, Nunez should have plenty of time to get up to speed before the start of the season. He's expected to open the year as the Red Sox's starting second baseman with Dustin Pedroia (knee) on the shelf.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Precautionary scratch from spring debut•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Return likely by next week•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Targeted for weekend debut•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Freed of restrictions in spring•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Re-signs with Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Won't require surgery•
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...
-
Late-rounders with ace upside
Uncovering a high-end starter deep in your draft could be a Fantasy bonanza. Here are a dozen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...