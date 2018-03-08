Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Knee feels 'fine' after spring debut

Nunez said he felt fine after making his Grapefruit League debut Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Nunez was scheduled to appear in Wednesday's spring game, but wet field conditions prompted the Red Sox to play it safe and postpone his debut by a day. He ended up playing four innings at second base Thursday, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout. Most importantly, he reported no issues with his knee in his first game action since spraining his PCL in last year's ALDS. Despite entering camp behind his teammates after signing in mid-February, Nunez should have plenty of time to get up to speed before the start of the season. He's expected to open the year as the Red Sox's starting second baseman with Dustin Pedroia (knee) on the shelf.