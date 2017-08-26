Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Leaves with injured wrist
Nunez left Friday's game against the Orioles after colliding with opposing third baseman Manny Machado, Raul Martinez of NBC Boston reports.
Machado was replaced at third base by Brock Holt. It's unclear how severe the injury is at this point, so consider him day-to-day until Boston's training staff is able to get a complete look at him.
