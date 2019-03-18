Nunez is expected to work in a platoon with Brock Holt at second base to begin the season after manager Alex Cora said Monday that Dustin Pedroia (knee) wouldn't break camp with the big club, WBZ Channel 4 Boston reports.

Pedroia hasn't endured any setbacks this spring in his recovery from left knee surgery, but he'll open the campaign on the injured list and remain at extended spring training for additional build-up time. While Pedroia is on the shelf, Holt will likely draw the bulk of the starts at the keystone versus right-handed pitching, leaving the right-handed Nunez to handle the smaller end of the platoon. The lack of steady playing time limits Nunez's fantasy appeal, which will dwindle further once Pedroia is activated from the IL. Cora noted that the team plans to reinstate Pedroia once he's ready to play back-to-back games, likely at some point in April.