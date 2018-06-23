Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Losing playing time
Manager Alex Cora said Nunez "was a little banged up" toward the end of Boston's recently completed road trip, Nick Friar of the New Bedford Standard Times reports.
Cora didn't get into details about what was bothering Nunez, although hitting coach Tim Hyers talked about the effects of Nunez's offseason knee surgery. To what degree his knee has reduced his playing time is unknown, but his results have been worthy of a reduction. He didn't start Friday despite being available, partially due to an inability to hit left-handers (.429 OPS) this season. Nunez eventually entered the game as a pinch hitter, singling in a run during a five-run rally in the seventh inning, and then finished up the game playing second base over the final two innings.
