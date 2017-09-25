Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Monday return possible

Nunez (knee) ran the bases Sunday without incident and could return to the lineup Monday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

Running the bases was an important hurdle for him to clear before manager John Farrell would consider using Nunez in games. If he responds well Monday, Nunez could rejoin his teammates as the designated hitter. If he's not up to par, then he'll likely take a few days before running the bases again. The goal is to get him back into action before the postseason kicks off next week.