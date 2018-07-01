Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Moves to bench
Nunez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
He'll cede duties at the keystone to Brock Holt with a tough right-hander in Luis Severino toeing the rubber for New York. Nunez went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Saturday's 11-0 victory, spelling an end to his season-best eight-game hitting streak.
