Nunez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

He'll cede duties at the keystone to Brock Holt with a tough right-hander in Luis Severino toeing the rubber for New York. Nunez went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Saturday's 11-0 victory, spelling an end to his season-best eight-game hitting streak.