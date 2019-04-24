Manager Alex Cora said Nunez (back) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment in the coming days, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Nunez resumed hitting over the weekend and "took, like, 300 swings" Tuesday, according to Cora. The utility infielder has been on the injured list since Friday with a mid-back strain but is anticipating a brief stay on the shelf.

