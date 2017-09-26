Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: No additional damage to knee
Nunez sustained no additional damage to his knee when he tweaked it Monday night, but he is not expected to play in the remainder of Boston's current series against the Blue Jays, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
Nunez's cleat got caught in the dirt on a swing, which aggravated the injury that had just cost him two weeks of action. The Red Sox will hope to have him back Thursday against Houston.
