Nunez (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Baltimore, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Nunez will remain on the bench as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury, though there's a chance he will be back in the lineup for Game 2 of the twin bill. Rafael Devers is set to man third base while Ian Kinsler starts at second in Game 1.