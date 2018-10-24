Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: On bench for Game 2
Nunez is not in Wednesday's lineup for Game 2 of the World Series versus the Dodgers, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Rafael Devers will once again start at third base even though a left-hander (Hyun-Jin Ryu) is set to pitch for Los Angeles. Ryu's reverse splits likely had some impact on manager Alex Cora's decision to keep Devers in the lineup. Nunez left Game 3 of the ALCS against Houston with an ankle injury and hasn't been in the starting lineup since, though he did enter Tuesday's contest and hit a massive three-run home run to help the Red Sox claim Game 1 of the Fall Classic.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...