Nunez is not in Wednesday's lineup for Game 2 of the World Series versus the Dodgers, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Rafael Devers will once again start at third base even though a left-hander (Hyun-Jin Ryu) is set to pitch for Los Angeles. Ryu's reverse splits likely had some impact on manager Alex Cora's decision to keep Devers in the lineup. Nunez left Game 3 of the ALCS against Houston with an ankle injury and hasn't been in the starting lineup since, though he did enter Tuesday's contest and hit a massive three-run home run to help the Red Sox claim Game 1 of the Fall Classic.