Nunez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Nunez reclaimed an everyday role at second base earlier this month when Dustin Pedroia (knee) returned to the disabled list, but the consistent at-bats have yet to ignite the 31-year-old's bat. He has gone 4-for-24 over the Red Sox's past seven games to drop his season average to .247 and has further limited his utility by displaying poor plate discipline. Nunez's 3.6 percent walk rate is the second-worst mark of his career and his 17.9 percent strikeout rate is a career high.