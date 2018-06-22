Nunez is out of the lineup for the third straight game Friday against the Mariners, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Nunez hasn't been reportedly dealing with any injury, but he has been dealing with poor performance. He's hit just .167/.255/.167 over his last 12 games and a disappointing .247/.277/.348 on the season. His replacement Friday, Brock Holt, is hitting a much better .297/.374/.414 and could increasingly cut into Nunez's playing time.