Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Out of lineup Saturday
Nunez will not be in the lineup Saturday as Rafael Devers will start at third base, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Nunez, who started Friday and will start Sunday, and Devers are splitting the job, though Nunez appears to have the advantage right now. Manager Alex Cora feels Nunez is hitting the ball well and offers better defense than Devers.
