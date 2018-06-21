Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Out of lineup Thursday
Nunez is not in Thursday's lineup against Minnesota, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Nunez will remain on the pine for a second straight game as Brock Holt gets another shot at the keystone for the series finale. Over 64 games this year, Nunez is hitting just .247/.277/.348 with four home runs, 16 RBI and four stolen bases.
