Nunez is out of Sunday's lineup against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The temperature for the game is expected to be in the low-to-mid 30s, so it may get postponed. Regardless, Nunez will make way for Brock Holt at second base. Nunez will have now sat out back-to-back games.

