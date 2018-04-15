Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Out of Sunday's lineup
Nunez is out of Sunday's lineup against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The temperature for the game is expected to be in the low-to-mid 30s, so it may get postponed. Regardless, Nunez will make way for Brock Holt at second base. Nunez will have now sat out back-to-back games.
