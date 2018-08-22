Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Nunez is out of the lineup against the Indians on Wednesday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Nunez will take a seat on the bench after going 1-for-3 with a double during Tuesday's loss. Brock Holt will get a start at the hot corner for the series finale.
