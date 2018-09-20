Manager Alex Cora said Nunez left Wednesday's contest with hamstring tightness and that he will not be available until Tuesday at the earliest, Sean McAdam of the BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

The Red Sox initially stated that Nunez was removed from Wednesday's tilt with right knee soreness, but it was ruled a hamstring injury after further evaluation. Nunez has been playing banged up as of late, starting with a right knee issue that he suffered against Toronto exactly a week ago. Manager Alex Cora will stress precaution with the infielder following this latest setback, especially with the Red Sox closing in a division title.