Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Plans to pick up player option
Nunez intends to pick up his $5 million option with the Red Sox in 2019, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
Nunez will stick with the Red Sox for at least one more season after winning the World Series with Boston in 2018. The 31-year-old, who hit .265/.289/.388 with 10 homers and seven stolen bases in 127 games, will likely reprise his utility role in 2019.
